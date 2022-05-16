The little boy who grew up playing with the iconic blocks in his Waratah bedroom is Australia's Lego Master.
And now Joss Woodyard - who took out the title with his brother Henry on Monday night - says he's one step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming a Lego designer in Denmark.
Advertisement
The brothers won the Lego Masters title and a $100,050 grand prize for their monster versus crab Lego build.
"The unexpected win wasn't something I was mentally prepared for, I wasn't thinking it was a possibility throughout the whole competition so to make it is just really mind blowing," said Henry.
They were dubbed the ones to beat this season after they won the first challenge.
"Winning the first challenge kicked us off with confidence but maybe it wasn't the smartest move because we set expectations for ourselves and put a lot of pressure on ourselves," said Henry.
"We gave it our all in every single challenge, we didn't stop to take a breather for any which meant we had so much pressure on us."
Joss made a name for himself in the Lego world prior to entering the competition after one of his builds was selected to go to the Lego House Masterpiece Gallery in Berlin.
"Now I want to apply to be a Lego designer, I want to work in Denmark and create Lego sets that people can buy and build themselves which has always been a dream of mine and I think having the title of Lego Master is going to be huge asset in getting that kind of job," said Joss.
"Life changing is an understatement. I don't think we were prepared for how much the competition has done for us.
"I've done a lot of Lego building in the past, I've got a pretty wide amount already so I had different skills that I could draw from which helped but I am not after Brickman's job. We will let him have it."
Joss currently works at the Lego store in Charlestown, which he said is one of Newcastle's main attractions.
Prior to the competition he would spend 20 to 30 hours a week building Lego, while Henry built for fun and only went on the show to support his brother.
Joss was the mastermind behind the builds, tasked with finding creative ways to bring them to life while Henry designed the builds for up to two hours.
"Being creative on the spot is not something that is very natural to anyone, you have to be in a certain mood for it so it was very difficult and I think we officially ran out of ideas at the semi final. Luckily we had one big idea left for the finale," said Henry.
"We had a lot of inspirations behind our builds and particularly the final one. We are both big fans of giant robots and fighting monster movies. The Lego sets that we would buy and enjoy building the most as kids were the ones with a team of heroes fighting a monster," said Joss.
"It was incredibly challenging for both of us. I think it was one of the most fun, the most stressful and the most rewarding thing I have done in my life."
The two said building Lego brought their relationship together because it gives them a safe space to break down walls and talk to each other about anything.
Advertisement
"We grew up our whole lives building Lego in the same room but never worked on things together so this competition has even strengthened that," Joss said.
The pair said the win was not just for them, but it was also a win for Newcastle.
"Newcastle doesn't get a whole lot of press coverage, we don't have too many claims to fame except Silverchair. We have been told we are the best thing since Silverchair," said Henry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.