Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor: It's time for climate action after the lost decade

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
May 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: It's time for climate action after the lost decade

Australia has an opportunity on Saturday to start the process of addressing our climate emergency. We have lost a decade to denial, failing to begin to plan for a transition to renewable energy sources that do not cost the earth. Already there are people who will soon find their island homes uninhabitable. They will become climate refugees. We already have such refugees in Australia today. They are the victims of the terrible floods. Their homes are uninsurable, many still have mortgages on these destroyed 'homes'. They cannot afford to relocate as no one will buy their homes in areas that will be devastated again. This is real now. Where do these unfortunate people go - how do they cope? We must plan to transition now and immediately begin to act on that plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.