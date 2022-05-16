Letters: It's time for climate action after the lost decade

Australia has an opportunity on Saturday to start the process of addressing our climate emergency. We have lost a decade to denial, failing to begin to plan for a transition to renewable energy sources that do not cost the earth. Already there are people who will soon find their island homes uninhabitable. They will become climate refugees. We already have such refugees in Australia today. They are the victims of the terrible floods. Their homes are uninsurable, many still have mortgages on these destroyed 'homes'. They cannot afford to relocate as no one will buy their homes in areas that will be devastated again. This is real now. Where do these unfortunate people go - how do they cope? We must plan to transition now and immediately begin to act on that plan.