Thousands of COVID cases in Hunter New England

ALMOST 222,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Hunter New England so far this year.
It comes as the latest "respiratory surveillance reports" published by NSW Health show there were 9,735 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Hunter New England in the week ending May 7.
The region has the highest weekly case numbers of all the health districts in NSW, most of those identified via self-reported positive rapid antigen test results.
There were another 256 notifications of influenza in the same week.
The report also showed there were were 16 COVID-related deaths within the fortnight before May 7.
In that time, there were 65 people in hospital with the virus, and four in intensive care.
Across NSW, there were 8,286 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday.
NSW Health says the seven-day rolling average of daily hospital and ICU admissions decreased during the week ending May 7.
There has been 380 cases of influenza recorded in Hunter New England so far this year.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
