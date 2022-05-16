JYE Pickin will spend the next two weeks with his head down ahead of a mission to the US that the Charlestown gun hopes results in a start in the US Amateur.
The 21-year-old leaves on June 2 and has six tournaments planned, culminating with the US Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey, from August 15.
Advertisement
The first event is the Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta on June 6.
"I have five, hopefully six, tournaments lined up," Pickin said. "Each week is a new event in a different part of the US. There are a couple of weeks off and Golf Australia have a house in Orlando that I can stay at. It is going to be awesome. There is a US Amateur qualifier in California towards the end of the trip. Hopefully I am in good form and peak for that. The ultimate goal is the US Amateur."
Pickin's world amateur ranking is 320. The top 50 automatically get a start at Ridgewood.
"I'm trying to get that down as low as I can as quick as I can," Pickin said. "In the qualifier there is normally a field of about 85 competing for three to five spots."
Pickin will travel to the States with fellow NSW high performance squad member Josh Fuller (The Vintage). They will tee up in Atlanta before going their separate ways.
As well as the Dogwood Invitational, Pickin will play in the North & South Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur, Southern Amateur and Pacific Coast Amateur.
Pickin spent 2020 on a golf scholarship at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. However, COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the Colonial Athletic Association conference season and restricted Pickin to practice.
"That was different, I had a base over there,"Pickin said.
Pickin was a member of the NSW team which finished a disappointing fifth at the Interstate Teams Series in Victoria last week.
NSW, the favourite, recorded just one win and a tie from five matches.
Pickin was not to blame for the underwhelming team result. He recorded three wins, one loss and a tie over the three days.
"Each match was very competitive and I had to play well to get the results I did," he said. "It was a lot of golf over three days, but it was awesome. The next couple of weeks is about preparing for the US. It will be head down, bum up."
** Newcastle District Golf Association has overhauled the A-Grade pennants competition next season. Two divisions will become three, each consisting of four teams.
Each team will play the other home and away. There will be know finals, with the minor premiers collecting the pennant.
Defending champions Newcastle are in division one alongside Charlestown, Merewether and Belmont.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.