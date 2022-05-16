Newcastle Herald
Crowded House reschedule Bimbadgen concert for November

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:44am, first published 3:00am
REBOOKED: Crowded House have confirmed their return to the Hunter in November.

CROWDED House's postponed Hunter Valley concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 12.

