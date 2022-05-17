A COURT has heard a woman who was caught drink-driving twice in one day was on her way to a school after she missed the Easter hat parade with three Wild Turkey and cola's under her belt.
Alison Matthews, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of mid-range drink-driving and driving while suspended in Toronto Local Court on Monday, after what her lawyer described as a "perfect storm" in the midst of health issues and problems at home.
Advertisement
"She knew she shouldn't have been in the car, she feels ashamed and upset by it and hasn't been before the court before," he said.
She returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.129 and her licence was suspended.
Later that day, at 2:15pm, Matthews returned a second positive result, where she admitted to drinking three Wild Turkeys and cola between 10am and 1:45pm.
For the first drink-driving charge, magistrate Peter Barnett convicted Matthews, ordered her to pay an $800 fine and disqualified her from driving for three months - backdated to the day of the offence. She will also have to have an interlock device fitted to her car for 12 months.
In relation to the second offence she was handed a community corrections order for 12 months from Monday.
For driving while suspended, she was convicted without penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.