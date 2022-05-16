ANTHONY Milford is yet to play a game for the Knights, but the club is considering a move to secure the playmaker to a long-term deal.
Coach Adam O'Brien is desperate to add experience and strike power to the Knights halves. And not just for the remainder of this season.
"If you look across the board, the teams that have generally gone well have experienced sevens," O'Brien said. "[Chad] Townsend is doing a good job for the Cowboys and [Adam] Reynolds is certainly doing it for Brisbane. He is certainly repaying the faith that they showed in getting him off Souths."
Asked if Milford could be a long-term option at the Knights, O'Brien said: "Yes. The No.1 thing for me is that we get him playing for the Knights. When that happens we can make a decision from there. There are guys much smarter than me that handle that stuff. They probably have it in the back of their mind anyway."
Milford is understood to be in talks to join Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins next season but is yet to sign.
O'Brien will not name his team until Tuesday, but Milford is expected to make his debut at five-eighth against his former club, Brisbane, at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Utility Kurt Mann is at least a fortnight away after having surgery to repair a burst blood vessel in his ankle.
Dane Gagai (cheekbone) is likely to resume against the Broncos, but Tyson Frizell has a nerve issue in his neck that has flared up.
Milford has impressed coaching staff with his work ethic on the training paddock in the past four weeks while undertaking a rehabilitation program, which was a requirement of the NRL.
"Milford is up for selection," O'Brien said. "I don't have to pick the team until tomorrow. He has had enough time with the team. He was with us while we were away, the whole time training. He is acquainted with how we want to play. "
O'Brien ruled out easing the former Queensland utility off the bench and was confident he would handle the pressure of taking on his former club.
"If he plays it will be in the halves," O'Brien said. "He is up over 200 games. He is experienced, he has played in some pretty big games in his career and is used to the spotlight. It is always on him, especially when he was playing up in Brisbane. Who we are playing won't factor into it.
"I will pick the team tomorrow. Young Tex [Hoy] has done a pretty good job the last two weeks. Jake Clifford will be in contention along with Milf and Tex."
The Knights have fielded a different halves partnership in the past three games.
"Constant changing of personnel standing beside each other, you lose a bit of fluency and momentum," O'Brien said. "That is the biggest thing, getting some games together now. There is enough footy to be played and there is enough congestion on the ladder. We just need to start the ball rolling now."
The Knights ended a seven-game losing run with a 16-6 win over the Bulldogs in Brisbane on Friday night.
"There were some areas that we were really happy with. There were some areas we would like to add some polish to," O'Brien said. "The conditions were great and the Bulldogs were desperate too.
"Getting some fit and healthy bodies back - and that will only increase over the next month - I'd like to think our best footy is in front of us."
The Broncos are also last-start winner, with halfback Reynolds producing a master class in a 30-8 shutdown of South Sydney.
"They are a good team," O'Brien said. "They are Athletic, they move well. Reynolds steering the ship with his kicking game - they are a very well rounded team and playing well."
Mann has missed the past three games. He was on track to be be right for the Bulldogs before a set back.
"A blood vessel has burst in there," O'Brien said. "That will require putting a stent in there. It has only happened four times in the world. "They go in and tie it up. Once that is done they are confident it will be a pretty quick recovery."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
