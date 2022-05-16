Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tomago firm BME is retrofitting diesel-powered underground mining machinery with lithium-ion batteries and electric motors

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
May 16 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW LEASE ON LIFE: The vehicles are retrofitted for now, but BME hopes to manufacture from the Hunter within five years if it can obtain government approvals for its equipment to be used in this region's main market, the underground coal industry. Picture: BME

TOMAGO equipment company BME is retrofitting diesel-powered underground mining machines with batteries and hopes to be manufacturing the vehicles in the Hunter within five years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.