Newcastle and Darby Street community advocate Kevin Coffey dies, age 65

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 16 2022 - 8:00am
VALE: Prominent local business personality and advocate Kevin Coffey has died, aged 65.

Prominent Hunter businessman Kevin Coffey has been remembered as a vocal, passionate advocate for his community after his sudden death from a heart attack on Thursday, aged 65.

