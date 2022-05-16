Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic take fresh confidence into Australia Cup clash with Charlestown

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KICKING ON: Newcastle Olympic striker Jared Muller scored a hat-trick against Adamstown on Sunday in the NNSW NPL. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic will look to ram home their advantage and gain revenge on Charlestown Azzurri in the Australia Cup on Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.