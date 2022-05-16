Newcastle Olympic take fresh confidence into Australia Cup clash with Charlestown

Newcastle Olympic will look to ram home their advantage and gain revenge on Charlestown Azzurri in the Australia Cup on Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval.
The all-NPL clash kicks off the southern section of the Northern NSW conference's fifth round this week.
On Wednesday night, Edgeworth host Weston (6.30pm), Lake Macquarie travel to Adamstown, Valentine welcome Broadmeadow, Lambton Jaffas are away to Maitland (all 7pm) and second-tier New Lambton visit Cooks Hill (7.30pm).
The winners join Coffs City and Coffs Coast in the last eight, from which two teams progress to the round of 32 in the nationwide knockout.
Azzurri are unbeaten leaders on 19 points through nine games of the NNSW NPL but face a test against Olympic after contrasting games on Sunday. Both sides are backing up after playing on heavy pitches but Olympic had a far easier time.
While Azzurri drew 1-1 with second-placed Broadmeadow in an end to end battle to stay top of the league, Olympic downed last-placed Adamstown 6-1 after leading 5-1 at halftime.
The huge lead at Darling Street Oval allowed Olympic coach Joel Griffiths to rest key men in the second half in preparation for the cup. Rhys Cooper, Marcus Duncan and Malik Thom played just the first half, while hat-trick scorer Jared Muller and Musa Kamara came off in the 57th minute.
Griffiths hoped his side, now with 10 points in seven league games, could capitalise on the situation.
"I got to rest the guys who I felt needed a spell, especially with the quick back-up, but it's all pointless if we don't bring our A-game against Charlestown because they have the experience to get through these games," Griffiths said.
"It was good that we scored some goals because it's something we have lacked. I feel like most games we've walked away a little unlucky with the result, with the amount of chances we've had, so that's a positive.
"But Tuesday is a different beast. They are undefeated and it gives us a chance to really get one back on them as well. The got us [3-1] in the second game, which again could have gone either way. We always earmark games against teams we've lost points to as a chance for redemption."
Charlestown coach Graham Law has the likes of Harry Frendo, Jett White, Zac Lloyd, Caleb Walz and Ryan Frame available to freshen his starting line-up.
"We came out of it all right, but we've obviously got a challenge now to back up in the cup game," Law said.
** In the NNSW NPLW on Tuesday, Warners Bay play New Lambton in a catch-up game at Alder Park (8pm).
