DASHVILLE'S PigSty In July is making its return after four years with a whole lot of grunt.
Newcastle's own ska heroes The Porkers will return to headline the festival on July 2 at Lower Belford. The Porkers, led by the charismatic Pete "Porker" Cooper, played the last PigSty in 2018 and also performed at the inaugural festival in 2006 at the Gallipoli Legion Club in Hamilton.
The COVID pandemic caused the "sinister little sister" of the Gum Ball to be rescheduled three times in 2021 before it was eventually cancelled.
Joining The Porkers at PigSty will be Melbourne rockers Money For Rope, Sydney psych band The Laurels, Newcastle funk and soul act Pow Wow, funk duo Burger Joint, Newcastle young progressive rockers Well? and Sydney's Alice Terry.
Plus there will be performances from Thunderbox, Casino Rumblers, the Frank Sultana Blues Band and Racing Birds and a host of special guest comedians, who are yet to be announced.
The night before, July 1, a special locals only version of Dashville Nights will warm up the site for PigSty when Slow Cinema, Cormac Grant Band and Daphzie, aka Lili Crane, take to the bush stage.
