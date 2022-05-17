Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle swimmer Abbey Harkin adds medley to Commonwealth Games target

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 17 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIMED: Newcastle Olympian will compete in the medley as well as the breaststroke events at the National Championships. Picture: Getty Images

ABBEY Harkin has added the Individual Medley to her suite of breaststroke events as the Hunter swimmer looks to gain selection for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.