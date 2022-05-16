NSW has recorded 10,972 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Yesterday, the state reported 8286 new infections and four lives lost.
There are 1442 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 59 in ICU.
Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1437 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down on yesterday when 65 where in intensive care.
Of the new cases, 7746 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3226 came from PCR testing.
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
63.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
