Why I pushed for a marble bust of Liberal Virginia Chadwick in the NSW Legislative Council chamber: Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi

By Mehreen Faruqi
May 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Senator Faruqi with the bust of Virginia Chadwick.

Back on International Women's Day in 2016, when seven marble busts of men looked upon us in the NSW Legislative Council, I launched a motion for the bust of the first woman president of the council, Virginia Chadwick, to be put in the chamber. The motion passed unanimously.

