Liberal and Nationals will be a 'strong voice for sensible energy policy'

We will fill the gap by building a gas-fired power plant at Kurri Kurri. This is a $600 million investment by the government in a new 660 megawatt open cycle gas turbine to be built by Snowy Hydro. Without Kurri Kurri there will be major increases in NSW energy prices. Such spikes would put at risk ventures like the Tomago Aluminium smelter, which is the largest electricity user in NSW. The smelter can't be turned on and off like a light switch, nor can it afford the price spikes that will occur with major energy shortages or intermittent renewables.