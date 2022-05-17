Veteran pacer Misterfire catches fire to earn group 1 chance for trainer Joe Clark

A little over a month ago, Wyee trainer Joe Clark was eyeing the $11,000 Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial at Newcastle with eight-year-old Misterfire.
Now Clark has gate one and a genuine winning chance with his first group 1 starter after a career-best run of form from his pacer heading into the $100,000 Hunter Region Championship Final (2030m) on Friday night.
Advertisement
Misterfire led from gate four to win his heat last Friday night, giving him five victories from his past 10 starts after having just four in 47.
The purple patch included back-to-back wins at Menangle, the first coming as a $101 shot on April 12.
Clark then targetted the Hunter championship, in which Misterfire was fifth in two heats in 2020. He was fourth in the first round of heats this year before last week becoming one of three Jack Callaghan drove into the decider.
"The Courage Under Fire horses usually get better with age," Clark said. "I just didn't think it would take this long for him to come good.
"A month ago I wasn't even contemplating this race but we took him down to Menangle. Because he gets on his knee a bit, he always handles Menangle pretty well, and he was a bit of a giant-killer down there, beating a couple of odds-on pops.
"He seems to have turned the corner a bit and I'm lucky to have a couple of good farriers in Tony Lavrencic and Lewis Cini who have helped him out.
"We haven't done much different with him, just the bit of work on his feet, and he's just maturing.
"Since we've been working on his feet, he's grown a full foot size and it seems to have helped him.
"He's always had the ability but because he hits his knee, he's probably thrown 10 or 15 starts away just by not getting around the home turn at Newcastle and running roughly.
"He's coming in with good form and he's thriving really."
Clark, 57, who has been in harness racing his whole life and is the son of former leading trainer-driver Doug Clark, believed the gun draw in one would put Misterfire in the hunt. He was a $9 chance with the TAB.
"He needed a draw to be competitive," he said.
"They are a pretty even bunch of horses, but the barrier draw will definitely help him. Whether he leads or not depends on the pressure up front. There's a couple of horses off the front that get out pretty quick, but we'll try to hold a forward position."
Clark was searching for a driver on Tuesday to replace Callaghan, who is committed to another runner.
The Adam Ruggari-trained Far Out Bro was the $2.60 favourite despite drawing awkwardly in gate 11, which will be three out from the pegs on the second line.
The draw is:
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.