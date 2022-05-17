Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Veteran pacer Misterfire catches fire to earn group 1 chance for trainer Joe Clark

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLE POSITION: The Joe Clark-trained Misterfire storming to victory at Menangle last month with Cameron Hart in the gig. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

A little over a month ago, Wyee trainer Joe Clark was eyeing the $11,000 Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial at Newcastle with eight-year-old Misterfire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.