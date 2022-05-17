ASH Wilson will look at ways to correct the Newcastle Jets horror finish to the A-League women's season after she inked a one-year extension with the club on Tuesday.
Wilson will take charge for her third season - eighth as part of the team's coaching staff - and will start the building process immediately.
"I'm very excited and proud to continue my role with the Newcastle Jets," Wilson said. "All I have ever wanted was to support the club and the community to achieve success and to play a brand of football that epitomises the spirit of the town.
"We have faced our challenges over the past two seasons, but there has also been plenty of growth and potential and I'm thankful the club has backed me to continue to do the job I set out to do."
Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske said Wilson had "a great connection with this club and the community".
"We are looking forward to building on her wealth of experience with a strong team around her."
The Jets made a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign, recording two wins and a draw in the opening four rounds.
However, the departure of marquee midfielder Emily van Egmond combined with a series of injuries proved critical.
Norwegian import Marie Dolvik Markussen, Tara Andrews, Jemma House, Sunny Franco, and Gema Simon all finished the season on the sideline as they lost eight of their last nine games to finish in eighth spot on 10 points.
It was the Jets' best result on the ladder in three campaigns - they were second-last in 2020-21 and collected the wooden spoon in 2019-20 - but it was a disappointing end to a season that started with much promise.
Captain Cassidy Davis and Kirtsy Fenton were stand outs.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
