Aspire 2022 examines wishful ideas Advertising Feature

CONSIDER THE CONSEQUENCES: ASPIRE's 2022 production reminds us to be careful of what we wish for and be mindful of the effects they can have on others.

Did your parents ever give you coins to throw into a well to make a wish when you were little?



Many of us might have been so certain our wish would come true, even though we would wish for like the most ridiculous stuff!

When a group of friends find a covered up well Molly can't help but wish for that pair of sneakers she's had her eye on.



Little does she know her wish is about to wake up a host of creatures at the bottom of the well, called the Well Dwellers, all determined to grant her wish and those of everyone around her.

In ASPIRE's 2022 production we are reminded to be careful what we wish for as chaos ensues when wishes are granted regardless of their effects on others.



Featuring a host of magical tunes ranging from pop and folk to heavy rock, the talented young cast and crew from primary and secondary schools across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle cannot wait to 'Let the granting begin!'

ASPIRE's The Cost of Wishes performances dates:

Wednesday 27 July, 11:00am

Thursday 28 July, 11:00am

Friday 29 July, 11:00am and 7:00pm

Saturday 30 July, 7:00pm

Tickets are available from the Civic Theatre box office and online via www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE is an audition-based drama, dance, music and creative and performing arts program that provides benchmark quality training for students from Years 5 to 11.



Launched in 2012, ASPIRE is an initiative of the Catholic Schools Office, Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, and provides opportunity for students with a passion for the performing arts to grow, perform and shine.

With a dynamic team of creative directors headed by Artistic Director, Anna Kerrigan, ASPIRE creates an original production each year in which students can audition to be part of through dance, design, drama, vocal, stage band and production ensembles.