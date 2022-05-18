Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle aims to expand its offerings in hospitality and tourism, agricultural science and wine making

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 18 2022
Opportunity knocks: The university of Newcastle is looking to partner with South Australian universities, TAFE and industry to expand into viticulture.

The University of Newcastle will significantly increase its offerings in hospitality and tourism, agricultural science and wine making as part of its plans to expand its presence in the Upper Hunter.

