Pictures of first humpback whales make trails off Hunter's coastline for 2022 northern migration

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
HUMP DAY: A "bumper season" of watching has been predicted as more and more whales migrate and put on a show, including this breach caught on camera in the region recently.

The first whales of the year have been spotted off the Hunter coastline as a "bumper season" is predicted for keen watchers.

