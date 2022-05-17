Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Magpies driven to repeat Australia Cup run

By Craig Kerry
May 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's James Thompson.

Maitland are drawing on their 2019 run to the round of 32 as inspiration ahead of their heavyweight Australia Cup clash with Lambton Jaffas at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.