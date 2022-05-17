Maitland Magpies driven to repeat Australia Cup run

Maitland are drawing on their 2019 run to the round of 32 as inspiration ahead of their heavyweight Australia Cup clash with Lambton Jaffas at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.
The Magpies will vie for a spot in the last eight in the Northern NSW conference, from which two clubs progress to the main draw of the national knockout previously known as the FFA Cup.
Jaffas and Maitland have made the main round once each. The Magpies' appearance, in their NPL premiership-winning season of 2019, was made more memorable with the club hosting A-League side Central Coast, who prevailed 2-0 with goals from now Weston player Michael McGlinchey at Maitland Sportsground.
Coach Michael Bolch remains at the helm and he spoke to his squad at training on Monday night about what the 2019 cup match against the Mariners meant to the club and the city, and the importance of seizing the opportunity again.
Neither side played on the weekend but the Magpies appear in better shape.
Joel Clissold (sick) is in some doubt for Maitland but Jaffas have Luke Remington (COVID), Kale Bradbery, Andrew Pawiak, Michael Kantarovski and Nathan Verity (injury) out.
In other matches, Edgeworth host Weston (6.30pm), Lake Macquarie travel to Adamstown (7pm) and second-tier New Lambton visit Cooks Hill (7.30pm). Valentine have moved their match with Broadmeadow (6pm) to the synthetic surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
On Tuesday night, Charlestown hosted Olympic.
