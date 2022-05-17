THE BROLLO household has been transformed into campaign headquarters as husband and wife team Darren and Emily stand as candidates for the Animal Justice Party (AJP).
Mr Brollo is running as the NSW lead Senate candidate, while Mrs Brollo is taking her first stand in the Newcastle electorate.
With two teenagers, two rescue dogs and a rescue cat, their usually quiet New Lambton home has been turned into a flurry of corflutes and campaign conflabs as both fight for the rights of animals, the environment and the community's most vulnerable.
Mr Brollo said the AJP has never been better positioned to win a Senate seat.
"For me personally there's a list of things that fall on the shoulders of federal parliament, 80 per cent of the community stand against live export - Labor has taken a light-handed approach with a five-year phase out of sheep which isn't good enough," he said.
"We are looking for strong commitments.
"We really want to see a change to factory farming of animals and to look at a transition to plant-based agriculture ... I think there is an interconnectedness between animal welfare, animal rights and human health."
The pair are commited to ending live export, factory farming and establishing an Independent Office of Animal Protection as well as a National Register of animal abusers and perpetrators of domestic violence.
Mrs Brollo said her first time standing has been an interesting process, but having worked behind the scenes to support her husband the transition came fairly naturally.
"It's definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone in a good way," she said.
"Climate change is my biggest campaign focus, that we have urgent and serious action on addressing climate change.
"I am extremely worried about the climate crisis and the future that will be there for my kids if we don't address those issues immediately."
An end to mining fossil fuels in the Hunter is high on her priority list - as is support to transition workers into renewable industries.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
