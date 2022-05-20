Celebration of the faith Advertising Feature

Safety is the very foundation of being in a Catholic school: each child and young person must feel the assuredness of a secure environment. - Gerard Mowbray, Director of Schools, Maitland-Newcastle Diocese

SHAPING LIVES: From Kindergarten to Year 12, Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend each individual.

As the Director of Schools, I am deeply conscious of what a privilege it is to be entrusted with the care and education of each young person in our schools.

Our "family" of 58 schools with over 20,000 students welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education. From Kindergarten to Year 12, our Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend each individual in our care.



Each and every day we strive to:

provide an environment that ensures the safety of each child

ensure inclusivity, tolerance and respect

take a holistic approach to the development of each individual

help every child reach their potential.

Safety is the very foundation of being in a Catholic school: each child and young person must feel the assuredness of a secure environment.

A fundamental part of the journey through Catholic education for students is ensuring they feel a deep sense of being valued, develop a strong sense of self-worth and become well-rounded citizens whose social engagement is informed by the Gospel.

Walking alongside our parishes in support of our families we build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for our graduates to live prosperous and purposeful adult lives, constructively contributing to their family and community.

All of our Catholic schools are co-educational and comprehensive by design. In these environments we create the social fabric, norms and morals that instil acceptance, social skills, and respect for all that is so vital for our adult lives.

We have a growth-oriented and robust school system that is committed to providing an outstanding formation and learning experience, as well as physical environments in which each child can thrive in contemporary learning spaces, indoors and out.

With many activities happening right across our schools throughout this period, visit our Catholic Schools website or contact your local school to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child's school journey.

As we embark on this significant occasion for all our schools, may we truly honour the privileged gift and vocation of Catholic education, and acknowledge all staff who serve in our schools.



May we too celebrate our work of forming students to be good citizens of the world, as they lead lives in which their faith is fully alive.

Catholic Schools Week 2022 runs May 23-27.