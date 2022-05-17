Anthony Milford will start in his first appearance for Newcastle against former club Brisbane on Thursday.
The 193-game playmaker has been named at five-eighth alongside halfback Adam Clune.
The duo will form Newcastle's fourth halves combination in as many weeks.
Placed 14th after defeating the Bulldogs 16-6, the Knights host the seventh-placed Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Coach Adam O'Brien has also named Tyson Frizell in the starting side in an indication he will likely return after missing three games with illness and injury.
Strike centre Dane Gagai, who has been recovering from a cheekbone fracture, has been included on extended team list.
Jake Clifford is also in the 24-man squad but appears to have been overlooked in favour of Milford.
Clifford hasn't featured since a disappointing outing against Melbourne in round eight.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
