Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Anthony Milford to make Newcastle Knights debut against former club Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Milford playing for Brisbane against Newcastle. Picture: Getty

Anthony Milford will start in his first appearance for Newcastle against former club Brisbane on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.