For the players, last week's win was a big relief.
When you win like that, it's just about finding a way.
The other two parts of it are the coaches, trainers, support staff and anyone involved in the club.
And our fans as well. It's been a disappointing seven weeks for everyone.
It was nice to see some smiles on some faces.
When you go through these periods, losing the way we had been, you're wondering what is going on and why it isn't it happening.
Sometimes you end up trying too hard.
We'd been bashing each other at training and working really hard, but it just wasn't paying off.
But it finally did on the weekend, and it was very pleasing.
Everyone has got a bit of confidence out of the game.
In previous weeks, we had been coming in with our tails in between our legs, but it's a different feeling this week. It's positive.
We're confident coming into the Broncos and we need to use the match to start building.
The next two weeks are massive for us.
We've got two quality games and then a bye. They can get us going again and fighting for the top eight.
It feels like our fortunes are starting to turn a little.
There's good things happening at the club - Tyson Frizell is back this week, Anthony Milford is playing.
Hopefully there are no more injuries. We've been hit pretty hard this year.
Even though our win was scrappy last week, hopefully we can build on it.
We've had our bad run of losses, now it's time to start winning some footy games.
We don't want to be trying to scrape into the finals.
The 'Milf' has gone through a bit but he's got a chance with us.
To his credit, he has been getting flogged the past few weeks, but I haven't heard one complaint from him.
He has ripped in.
The last couple of weeks, when he has been playing against us, he has been carving us up. He is itching to get out there. He has worked really hard on getting his body back in shape and he has trained really well.
There should be no doubts about what he is doing. He has done all the work and just needs to get out there and play a footy game.
We play his old club tonight who are playing some quality football. Their forwards have been really firing.
Their fullback, Te Maire Martin, has come back to the NRL and done really well the last few weeks too. He is helping Adam Reynolds out.
The little halfback has been in some great form the last month or so. We will really have to match their forwards to shut him down.
You can see how much confidence he is giving the club's young backs.
They are scoring some points. It should be a great contest.
