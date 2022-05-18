Byron Sutherland while at school in Sydney anticipated that he would come home and play for Hamilton.
His dad, Hamilton-turned Hunter Wildfires president Brett plans to twist his arm into playing for the Wildfires. For now, the NSW Waratahs academy squad lock is at Eastern Suburbs.
The Beasties take on the Wildfires at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"He is domiciled in Sydney but he might not have a place to stay on Saturday night," Sutherland joked. "That probably won't worry him either. I don't think it will grab me until Saturday. I will be there in my Wildfires kit and he won't be."
Byron graduated from St Joseph's College in 2020 and is as an apprentice builder. He debuted in first grade earlier this season and is in the Australian under-20s squad.
"When he was at school, he wanted to come home and play for Hamilton,"Sutherland said. "I'd like to think now he will will come back and play for the Wildfires. I'm under a fair bit of pressure from the coach. Byron grew up knowing Bubba and they are fairly close. Right now he is happy in Sydney. I't's game on Saturday, that is for sure."
** It may not have been on the same stage as their father and uncles, but the moment was still special for Charlie and Will Mortimer.
The Wanderers brothers played first grade together for the first time in the win over Maitland.
The boys' father Glen and uncles Steve, Chris and Peter are Bulldogs legends.
** Well done to Hunter Rugby Union for the Melanoma Round. Hundreds of kids and adults wore coloured laces to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
