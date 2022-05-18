COACH Luke Cunningham believes Maitland will be "better for the run" when they take on high-flyers Hamilton at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
The Blacks welcome back prop Devante Manu and fly-half Harerangi Meihana for the clash against the Hawks.
But equally important was the fact they are coming of a tough hit out against Wanderers - one they lost 29-22 at Marcellin Park.
"I felt, having the week off with the bye leading into Wanderers probably hurt us a bit," Cunningham said. "We played Uni [in round 1], which was a good hit out. Then we had Lake Macquarie which wasn't much of a hit out, then we had the week off with the bye. We hadn't played for a couple of weeks.
"I expect we will be better for the run going into Hammo next week."
Manu (illness) was a late withdrawal against Wanderers. Meihana returned home to New Zealand for a funeral.
Tighthead prop Harry Chapman, who was in doubt with an Achilles issue, and Sam Callow (shoulder) got through unscathed against the Two Blues.
Cunningham will choose between Manu and Tom Vincent who was strong against Wanderers.
Pate Batey copped a knock to the ribs. His availability will determine if Chris Logan stays at fullback or moves back to outside centre.
"It will be a tough game, Hamilton look like they have a very good side," Cunningham said.
Maitland are in fourth spot on 11 points - from two wins and a loss - three points behind the unbeaten Hawks.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
