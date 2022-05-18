Getting a mobility scooter can be an adventure or one big headache.
If you are the type of person who relishes homework before putting your dollars on the counter, you could be a long time doing so, and you and the salesman may be in need of more than a scooter by the time you have finished.
If you are in the tribe my 80-year-old dad belongs to i.e. the impulse buying club, then prepare for some disastrous consequences, or ... it could go swimmingly just like his purchase did.
My dad was struggling to get around after a few faceplants in the garden and a stomping of cockroaches in the kitchen. Broken bones in several strategic places ensued and they healed slowly.
This made him move out of the armchair very reluctantly.
After his latest fall, the walker became his good mate, but he couldn't go far before being so puffed he had to camp out on the footpath for a while, to get enough breath to struggle home again. So his world and confidence shrank.
Not happy with that, he decided something had to be done, and so to the homework.
Here are just a few of the factors the salesman thought we should consider.
Mobility scooters are designed for people who may be fairly mobile around the home, but who find it difficult to walk long distances. There are a wide range of scooters available, from smaller models that can fit into the boot of a car, through to heavy duty mobility scooters that are able to navigate steep hills and travel long distances on a single charge.
An electric wheelchair's smaller turning circle means they are more suited for use indoors. And if you're using it at home, chances are you'll spend a great deal of time on it, because of it's many comfortable seating options, including by reclining the backrest and raising or lowering the foot rest.
Operation and manoeuvrability - electric wheelchairs are operated using a joystick mounted on the armrest, requiring less upper body mobility to control. Mobility scooters are operated using a tiller handle and will require both hands to steer and control.
Speed and distance - If distance is a concern, a mobility scooter may be a preferable option. A robust mobility scooter can travel at speeds of up to 10km/h and distances of up to 50km on a single charge.
Acceptance - While the best mobility device for you is one that gives you the optimum level of independence and support, there is a range of models available. Choose from sleek, foldable travel mobility scooters to scooters that resemble motorcycles.
So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do".
At 68, Vera and Ken both retired six months apart. Vera wanted to travel, as she had been an Intrepid Travel guide all her working life.
She also had an active Etsy store because sewing was her real compulsion and she couldn't imagine having the luxury of hibernating in her sewing room, all day!
Ken's career was spent with livestock, and their son followed in his footsteps, so he could continue the odd day dabbling if need be.
"We thought we had planned for retirement really well, discussing those leisure days ahead with all the family. We checked with the accountant about what sort of income we would need too," Vera said.
There is a lot more to consider before making big decisions the accountant also told them. This list is a good starting point.
Your lifestyle choices could depend on things like:
For some people, retirement means less travel, so factor in things like:
It turned out Vera and Ken were comfortably well off which came as a surprise to both of them.
But, even though they had retired, they were busier than ever.
The one snag they hadn't allowed for was their inability to say no.
No to babysitting any of their 10 grandchildren, and no, to Ken working out on the farm.
Vera and Ken say their real 'retirement' is on the cards for next year.
We manage every aspect of applying for the Age Pension from application to approval so that clients dont have to deal with Centrelink themselves.- Sharon Osborn, owner, Focus Retirement Services
Applying for the Aged Pension can be a challenging experience for many older Australians.
Much of the application process is conducted online or over the phone and is complex and frustrating.
Many seniors complain of long phone wait times with CentreLink and difficulties around claiming issues that can lead to long delays in accessing entitlements.
Many simply give up out of frustration.
Sharon Osborn has spent over 35 years in financial services with the last 20 years in superannuation specialising in pre- and post-retirement.
Her business, Focus Retirement Services, provides personal face-to-face help with the process of applying for the Age Pension and has assisted hundreds of people to navigate the process.
"We manage every aspect of applying for the Age Pension from application to approval so that clients don't have to deal with Centrelink themselves," Sharon said. "We ensure that Centrelink has everything they need to assess your pension application correctly so there are no delays in clients obtaining their benefits."
Sharon understands the difficulties people can encounter applying for the Age Pension.
"Applying for the Age Pension is a big life stage event, and people should be able to obtain the assistance they deserve," Sharon said. "Whilst still working in superannuation, I was having more clients requesting assistance in applying for the Age Pension as they were being directed to apply online and they were finding this very difficult and extremely stressful.
"I fundamentally believe in providing personal service and not directing clients to websites or contacting call centres."
This emphasis on face to face assistance is what makes Focus Retirement Services unique.
"We are not a financial planner, our focus is ensuring clients receive personal service that is so lacking these days," she said. "We deliver that at every stage in order to achieve the best outcome for each individual."
Focus Retirement Services is located at 28b Harrison Street, Cardiff.
For information call 0422 423 397 or email sharon@focusretirement.com.au.