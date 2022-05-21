Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The new Lake Mac Arts website is a 'one-stop-shop' for for art, theatre, music and cultural experiences

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Macquarie is fast becoming an arts destination and Lake Mac Arts is its online cultural hub.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.