'I killed a demon': Jordan Miller pleads not guilty to murder over the death of girlfriend Emerald Wardle

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
TRAGEDY: Emerald Wardle was allegedly murdered at a home at Metford in June, 2020.

A MAN who strangled his 18-year-old girlfriend to death at Metford in 2020 was in a psychotic state and had formed the belief she was a "demon" who was "sucking the life out of him", a jury has heard.

