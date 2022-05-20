Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Master pianist Jayson Gillham keen to make his Newcastle City Hall debut

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 20 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBUT: Australian pianist Jayson Gillham, who lives in London, is performing in Newcastle for the first time on June 1.

When COVID-19 forced concert halls to close in 2020, Australian pianist Jayson Gillham found himself doing a little soul-searching.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.