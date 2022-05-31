Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

River Deloraine's company River To Coast specialises in customising vans for adventure travel

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
May 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The good life: "Every job seems to be getting a bit fancier," says River Deloraine, with a van he has customised. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

RIVER Deloraine was half way through doing his mechanics trade when he decided things had to change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.