Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kathleen Folbigg: Newcastle supporters react as inquiry ordered into convictions

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVIDENCE: A second inquiry will be held into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing her four children.

A supporter of Kathleen Folbigg says she is disappointed but hopeful after the NSW Attorney General announced a second inquiry into her convictions for killing her four children.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.