Step Back Into King Street Heritage Festival 9am to 2pm, Raymond Terrace. Belmont Beers, Blues & BBQ Festival 5pm to 10pm, Ken Lambkin Reserve, Belmont South. Fast & Loud Festival 10am, Rathmines Park. Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore. Variety NSW Bash Family Fun Day 11am to 3.30pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle. Handmade in the Hunter Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin. 2022 Model Railway Exhibition 9.30am, Richmond Vale Railway Museum. Newcastle Pride's Flood Relief Fundraiser Noon to 9pm, Mayfield Bowling Club. Flickerfest Newcastle 5.30pm Best Of Australian Shorts; 9pm Short Laughs Comedy, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Autumn Alive Closing Night Laman Street Party 5pm to 9pm, Laman Street, Newcastle. Black Cockatoo 8pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Best of the Fest: Newcastle Comedy Festival 9.30pm, Civic Theatre Newcastle. Singleton Firelight Festival 5pm, Singleton town centre.

