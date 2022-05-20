Step Back Into King Street Heritage Festival 9am to 2pm, Raymond Terrace. Belmont Beers, Blues & BBQ Festival 5pm to 10pm, Ken Lambkin Reserve, Belmont South. Fast & Loud Festival 10am, Rathmines Park. Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore. Variety NSW Bash Family Fun Day 11am to 3.30pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle. Handmade in the Hunter Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin. 2022 Model Railway Exhibition 9.30am, Richmond Vale Railway Museum. Newcastle Pride's Flood Relief Fundraiser Noon to 9pm, Mayfield Bowling Club. Flickerfest Newcastle 5.30pm Best Of Australian Shorts; 9pm Short Laughs Comedy, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Autumn Alive Closing Night Laman Street Party 5pm to 9pm, Laman Street, Newcastle. Black Cockatoo 8pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Best of the Fest: Newcastle Comedy Festival 9.30pm, Civic Theatre Newcastle. Singleton Firelight Festival 5pm, Singleton town centre.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride The Station, Newcastle. Christ Church Camerata 2.30pm to 4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle. Tasty Food Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin. Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground. Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown. Newcastle Northstars vs Sydney Ice Dogs 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay. Fast & Loud Festival plus Lake Macquarie Food & Wine Festival 10am, Rathmines Park.
Advertisement
Please note: some events are weather dependent and can cancel at short notice
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.