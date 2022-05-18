Newcastle Herald
Mine worker aged in 30s critical in Royal North Shore after accident at Centennial Mandalong

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 18 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 6:00am
Mine worker critical after accident at Mandalong

A man remained in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday after a mining accident at Centennial Coal Mandalong on Tuesday.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

