Mine worker critical after accident at Mandalong

A man remained in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday after a mining accident at Centennial Coal Mandalong on Tuesday.
Five ambulances and the rescue helicopter were called to reports of an explosion at the mine about 10.30am. Two men were injured in the incident.
A man in his 30s was flown to Royal North Shore where underwent surgery on Tuesday night, and was in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday.
A second man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition. He was released from hospital Wednesday morning.
Centennial Coal said employee assistance providers had been on site and were working with the all employees impacted by the incident.
"Mine inspectors returned underground today and are continuing their investigation. Mining has ceased in the area near the incident," a spokesperson said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
