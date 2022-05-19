Taskforce Erebus police have arrested a man and seized almost $900,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, after executing five search warrants on the Central Coast on Wednesday.
Criminal Groups Squad detectives - assisted by Northern Region Operation Support Group - searched several storage units at Woy Woy, then a home in Umina, from 9am .
A 37-year-old man was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the Umina home and taken to Gosford Police Station.
A short time later, detectives claim to have found $338,000 cash in the home, before returning to the storage facility and seizing a further $556,000 and additional sums of foreign currency.
All seized cash will undergo further forensic analysis.
The man - who is a UK National - has since been charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail to appear at Gosford Local Court on Thursday.
Taskforce Erebus was established by the NSW Police Force, in partnership with the NSW Crime Commission, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and Australian Federal Police (AFP), to investigate a spate of recent murders and other serious organised crime.
