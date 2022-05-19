Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Strike Force Erebus police seize almost $900,000 after five raids on Central Coast

Updated May 19 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash seized during the raids on the Central Coast. Picture: NSW Police

Taskforce Erebus police have arrested a man and seized almost $900,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, after executing five search warrants on the Central Coast on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.