Human factors account for 90 per cent of truck accidents and as Australian regulators drag their feet on mandating the latest safety technologies for heavy transport, manufacturers are racing ahead to standardise these features.



For nearly seven years, all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) sold in the European Union have had to be equipped with lane departure warning systems (LDWS) and autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS), the latter a feature which automatically brakes the vehicle if the onboard system detects the driver has not reacted to a potential collision ahead.

In its 2018 action plan on safer trucks and trailers, the Heavy Vehicle Industry Association revealed it takes 20 years for changes to Australian Design Rules relating to safety regulations to flow across Australia's truck fleet because so many trucks - over 70,000 driving around now - are between 15- to 22-years-old.



To modernise the fleet the association has called on governments to set the example "by utilising their tenders for major transport and infrastructure projects to encourage the take-up of safety technology".

Truck manufacturers, particularly the Europeans, are doing their part.



But when a new Mercedes, Volvo, MAN or similar-sized prime mover costs well in excess of $300,000, it's little wonder the take-up is slow, particularly among owner-operators.



Safety tech commonly available on passenger cars for many years is now quickly appearing on heavy vehicles.



But even the most basic of safety items - collectively known as forward collision mitigation - are still parked in the loading dock of Australia's heavy vehicle regulatory environment.

Given it's a long, slow journey when it comes to mandating for safety in the trucking industry, insurance is important.

