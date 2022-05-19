Newcastle have been overrun in the second half by a Brisbane side missing star halfback Adam Reynolds, losing 36-12 in disappointing fashion at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Tipped to struggle without Reynolds, Brisbane made the most of their opportunities and blitzed the Knights late in the game to claim their fifth consecutive win.
Newcastle came out firing and had plenty of energy in the opening 40 minutes, but made a poor start after the break and let Brisbane back into the contest.
After a relatively even first-half, and the scores six a piece at halftime, the Broncos scored five tries to run away with the 24-point victory.
An easy try to Jordan Riki eight minutes into the second stanza allowed the visitors to take a 12-6 lead and they moved eight points clear following a penalty goal soon after.
Kalyn Ponga sparked a mostly quiet crowd of more than 13,000 to voice when he made a break from 40 metres out and scored to the right of the goal posts with 20 minutes left to play.
But in what was the story of the second-half, Newcastle again let Brisbane make a break downfield coming out of their own end and the Broncos scored again a few minutes later through Selwyn Cobbo. The winger bagged another late in the game, as did Corey Oates.
Newcastle lost centre Bradman Best to a suspected dislocated elbow in the second half, but it was no excuse for their performance after the break.
The home side had looked the better side early on and had more attacking opportunities, but they struggled to make use of a string of penalties that put them in decent field position. Seven errors didn't help.
They scored first in the ninth minute through back-rower Tyson Frizell, who picked up an Adam Clune grubber, which deflected off a Brisbane player, and crossed from a few metres out.
With the likes of Frizell and Dane Gagai back in the side, Newcastle were far more threatening early on than in recent weeks. Club debutant Anthony Milford also had some handy runs.
Brisbane hit back in the 26th minute when hooker Billy Walters latched onto a loose pass inside 10 metres and bumped his way past a few defenders to score on the left edge.
A well placed Anthony Milford grubber looked to have set-up Dane Gagai for Newcastle's second try, but the centre was controversially denied after the Bunker deemed he had lost possession as he stretched out one-handed to put the ball down.
Fox Sports commentator Michael Ennis described the decision as "ridiculous". "Gee that's a bad call," he said.
The loss was Newcastle's eighth in 11 games this season and puts them at risk of dropping back into last place depending on results this round.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
