NSW Parliament passes voluntary assisted dying bill

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated May 19 2022 - 3:57am, first published 2:55am
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper co-authored the voluntary assisted dying bill which passed through Parliament on Thursday.

NSW Parliament has voted to legalise voluntary assisted dying after a bill co-authored by Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper passed through the upper and lower houses on Thursday.

