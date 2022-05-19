Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Adam Ruggari hopes class prevails with Far Out Bro in Hunter Region final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 19 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP TEAM: Far Out Bro and driver Jack Callaghan after winning at Menangle last October. They combine again in the Hunter Region Championship Final. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes Far Out Bro has the class and versatility to overcome a tough draw and deliver an emotional group 1 Hunter Regional Championship victory for connections at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.