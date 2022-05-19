Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bonza aims for spring flights from Newcastle to Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays after aircraft delay

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH HOPE: New Australian airline Bonza is aiming for September flights from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays after a delay in the first planes arriving in the country.

New Australian airline Bonza is aiming for September flights after delays in the company's aircraft arriving in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.