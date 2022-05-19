Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Federal election 2022: Cost of living pressures make their presence felt at Shortland pre-poll

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the balance: Liberal candidate Nell McGill at the Belmont pre-poll on Thursday morning. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

Lynda Williams and her mother Judy didn't mince words as they left the Belmont pre-poll booth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.