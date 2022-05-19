Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Magpies soar into last eight of NNSW section of Australia Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braedyn Crowley

Maitland powered into the last eight in the Northern NSW division of the Australia Cup with a 6-0 demolition of reigning NPL premiers Lambton Jaffas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.