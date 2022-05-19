Maitland Magpies soar into last eight of NNSW section of Australia Cup

Maitland powered into the last eight in the Northern NSW division of the Australia Cup with a 6-0 demolition of reigning NPL premiers Lambton Jaffas.
NPL leading scorer Braedyn Crowley had a double, along with Tyrell Paulson, as the Magpies turned a 3-0 half-time lead into a runaway win at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.
James Thompson and Flynn Goodman also scored for Maitland.
Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Weston knocked out cup specialists Edgeworth, with a thrilling 3-2 win deep in extra time at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Connor Heydon scored with about three minutes left in extra time after Edgeworth, the only NNSW club to make the cup round of 16 twice, had equalised late in regulation time for 2-2.
Weston led 1-0 at halftime with a goal from Moustafa Mohammad but the Eagles equalised before Cooper Buswell put the Bears back in front. Will Bower scored in the dying minutes to take the game to extra-time.
Lake Macquarie beat Rosebud 2-1 at Adamstown Oval after trailling 1-0 at half-time, while a double from Jacob Dowse led Broadmeadow to a 3-1 win over Valentine at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
On Tuesday night, Newcastle Olympic eliminated unbeaten NPL leaders Charlestown 3-0 at Lisle Carr Oval. Cooks Hill host second-tier New Lambton on June 1 in the final round-five game of the NNSW section.
The winners join Coffs City and Coffs United in the last eight, from which two clubs move into the round of 32 national draw.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
