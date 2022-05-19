Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Johns' No.1 fan, Amy Pepper, opens up on tattoos of Newcastle legend

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGNATURE ARTWORK: Amy Pepper shows off her freshly tattooed leg.

IT goes without saying that Andrew Johns has more than his fair share of admirers in the Hunter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.