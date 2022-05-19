Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley Railway Trust loses battle over North Rothbury's Huntlee estate

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:48am, first published May 19 2022 - 10:30pm
Chris Richards, of the Hunter Valley Railway Trust, says he will appeal his Supreme Court loss against the property developers behind Huntlee Estate at North Rothbury.

A CHARITY set up to maintain and restore historic trains and railway items at North Rothbury have lost their David and Goliath battle in the Supreme Court against Huntlee Pty Ltd.

