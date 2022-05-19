Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

COVID-19 update for Newcastle and the Hunter: Weekly case numbers still high as flu cases spike

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated May 19 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flu season arrives early as COVID-19 holds on in the Hunter

COVID-19 continues to rage throughout Hunter New England, with another 9,523 positive cases reported in the week ending May 14.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.