Great day for a walk and talk

FOR Lucy and Lachlan Allardice, there's always plenty to talk about after school.
So walking home with mum Elizabeth is a great way to share the news for the St Francis Xavier, Belmont, pupils.
"We try and walk most days. When we can't walk the whole way (due to time constraints) at pick up, I park a few blocks away so we can chat about their day on our way to the car; their day is still fresh in their minds that way and there are no distractions for me," Mrs Allardice said.
There are other important benefits too - learning about road safety, getting some exercise and doing their bit for the environment by leaving the car at home.
The Allardice children will join their classmates - and children across the country - as they take part in the National Walk Safely to School Day on Friday.
