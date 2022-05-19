St Francis Xavier's, St Pius X and San Clemente high schools are all set to move to years 7-12 in a major overhaul of Newcastle's Catholic school system.
The Catholic Dioceses of Maitland-Newcastle said the change would occur in a "staged and planned way" over the next five years.
Advertisement
The move was announced to teachers on Thursday afternoon.
St Pius X at Adamstown and Mayfield's San Clemente are currently year 7-10 schools and feed into St Francis Xavier's at Hamilton for years 11 and 12.
Director of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Gerard Mowbray said "students' learning outcomes and wellbeing have been at the core of this decision making".
"In addition, we believe that delivering fully integrated education opportunities will lead to many other benefits including enhanced learning environments and opportunities for staff," he said.
The dioceses said each school will have consultation activities, such as listening assemblies, focus groups or individual interviews to discuss the change from June.
The move follows a similar restructure in Maitland, where a review last year recommended closing the All Saints College St Mary's Campus, which caters for years 11 and 12, and merging it with the St Peter's campus, which would go from 7-10 year groups to 7-12. The expansion would be supplemented by land purchases and capital works.
That move was unpopular with many teachers and former students, with 4000 signatures on an online petition to save St Mary's from closure.
St Joseph's College Lochinvar, which used to feed into St Mary's, also expanded from a junior high school to include year 11 in 2018 and a full school in 2019.
Independent Education Union branch organiser Carlo Rendina said they intended to meet with their affected members and get feedback.
"There's going to be lots of concerns," he said. "There's a number of positives and negatives.
"Not every teacher is going to have the same view."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.