Lake Macquarie woman dies after four triple zero calls and a seven hour wait for ambulance

Toronto woman Margaret died after a 7 hour wait for an ambulance, her friend Neil Ellis says

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
May 20 2022 - 7:00pm
A 69-year-old woman who waited more than seven hours for an ambulance died 10 minutes after being admitted to Belmont Hospital.

