One of Paul Harragon's premiership teammates has emerged as the buyer of the former NRL star's Whitebridge home.
Title documents have revealed Newcastle Knights star Adam MacDougall and wife Belinda to be the new owner of the Burwood Road property that sold for more than $7 million in March.
The final sale price has now been revealed to be $7,375,000.
A two-time premiership winner with the Knights, MacDougall played a 195-game career that took in stints with Sydney Roosters and South Sydney.
He has since translated his success on the footy field to business, founding the Man Shake company which is now reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The five-bedroom estate was the biggest sale of 2022 for Newcastle and Lake Macquarie when it sold after just 10 days on the market.
In that time 30 groups had inspected the 2.15 acre property, including buyers from Sydney, the Hunter Valley, and overseas-based Australian buyers, who inspected the property via a video link.
Harragon and wife Pam, who have three children, lived at the property for 27 years before putting it on the market.
At the time, the 53-year-old said the pair would split their time between Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast upon the property's sale.
"I will miss the privacy and exclusivity of this location, it is just so unique," Harragon said.
"We've set up a 50-metre long slip and slide which was amazing fun, we've had horses, motor bikes, campfire nights, and made our walking tracks to the beach.
"It is designed for entertaining, relaxing and having family fun, there is no need to leave."
The sale remains the biggest recorded in Lake Macquarie, topping the $6 million sale of 7 Foreshore Street, Eraring in 2020.
PRD Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's Mark Kentwell, Chasse Ede and Nathan Hunter, who sold the property in collaboration with LJ Hooker Belmont's Josh O'Doherty and Shelby Telfer, could not comment on the sale.
Hamish Geale is a Newcastle-based reporter with ACM's national property team. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for six years and has a passion for regional communities. A recent home buyer in Newcastle, he has a keen interest and practical experience in how first home buyers can enter the market. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
